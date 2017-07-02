'ARK: Survival Evolved' Xbox One Update: New Patch to Be Released This Week to Fix Memory Crash Issues

(Photo: Studio Wildcard)A screenshot from "ARK: Survival Evolved."

Shortly after the release of update 757 and 758 for the Xbox One, "ARK: Survival Evolved" is due for another update for a new bug that has been plaguing the game.

Studio Wildcard community manager Jen has revealed the rise of an Xbox dashboard crash, but assured that her team is working on patching it up. She wrote:

"We have identified a memory-related crash on our servers and are working on a fix for Monday. This may also affect player dedicated servers. Areas with large bases and large collections of tamed creatures will experience this crash most often. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

Some "ARK: Survival Evolved" players have been reporting issues of crashing when accessing large amounts of data. Thankfully, Studio Wildcard is hard at work in squashing this issue.

On the same day this Xbox crash dashboard fix rolls out, the updates released for the Xbox One mentioned above will also hit the PlayStation version of "ARK: Survival Evolved."

This pair of updates is massive at 16.6 GB so "ARK: Survival Evolved" players on the PlayStation 4 (PS4) would want to make sure to clear some space so they can download it without a hitch.

The enormous size is due to the host of additions included in it such as new items called the Tek Trough, which refrigerates food and keeps it fresh longer, and the Tek Tapejara Saddle.

A Crafting skill was also added in place of "ARK: Survival Evolved" Crafting speed. It increases the quality of the crafted item by 33 percent.

A new feature was also added in the game in the form of the Corpse Locator, which launches a beam of light after death so that players can determine where the body is.

There were also a slew of host options added in "ARK: Survival Evolved" including a Disable Structure Placement Collision and dedicated Singleplayer Settings, which, when activated, allows for "more balanced for an individual player experience."

Apart from all these additions, necessary fixes were also made. Players can read the complete patch notes for the latest "ARK: Survival Evolved" updates here.