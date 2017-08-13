'Arma 3' DLC: 'Laws of War' Introduces the IDAP, Comes With Free Content [Details]

(Photo: Bohemia Interactive) A screenshot from "Arma 3: Laws of War" DLC.

For the next downloadable content (DLC) for "Arma 3," players will get to experience the battlefield from a different perspective while taking part in a real-world charitable cause.

The "Laws of War" DLC for the open world, military tactical shooter will task players to quickly respond to humanitarian disasters as a member of a new faction called International Development and Aid Project (IDAP).

The "Arma 3" expansion will include a mini campaign called the "Remnants of War," in which players will fill in the shoes of IDAP explosive specialist Nathan MacDade on a mission to identify and deactivate mines after the war in the Republic of Altis and Stratis.

While you are being interviewed by an investigative journalist, you will uncover what happened in the town of Oreokastro, experiencing the events from the perspective of various sides, in recollections that span multiple periods of time.

The "Arma 3" DLC will provide what IDAP will need for a prompt response starting with a van that comes in different variants that cater to specific needs such as an ambulance, transport of people or cargo.

"Laws of War" also equips the non-governmental organization (NGO) with a new drone that aids in quickly moving cargo or supplies with a variant bespoke to demining. Both the van and drone will be the focus of time trial challenges squeezed into the DLC.

The IDAP in the "Arma 3" DLC also has in tow "an effective but controversial area denial weapon system" called the APERS Mine Dispenser, which is only used for desperate measures. It is warned to have "devastating effects even long after a conflict may have ended."

(Photo: Bohemia Interactive) Another screenshot from "Arma 3: Laws of War" DLC.

Of course, "Laws of War" will also include a bunch of new gear so players can look the part and effectively perform their duties as an IDAP member while keeping themselves safe as well.

There will be safety vests, messenger bags, hard hats and press helmets, ear protectors, safety goggles and a whole lot more for players to use. A paramedic outfit also comes as an additional content in the "Arma 3" DLC.

Since the "Arma 3: Laws of War" DLC is supported by a free platform update, players will get feature extensions and content in line with the theme of the expansion for free.

This includes a slew of feature extensions such as cluster strikes and UXO, mine improvements, leaflets and Laws of Armed Conflict.

"Laws of War" will also include a couple of new individual scenarios — the Showcase IDAP, in which players can visit the organization's open days on Altis and Showcase Laws of War, where they can participate in an IDAP training course.

Other free content in the "Arma 3" DLC come in the form of emergency and medical supplies, cluster bombs and decorative items. The expansion also includes new Steam Achievements and soundtrack made especially for the DLC.

Set for release early next month, the "Arma 3: Laws of War" DLC is priced at $12. Developer Bohemia Interactive promises to donate a portion of the proceeds to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).