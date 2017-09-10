'Arma 3' 'Laws of War' DLC Release Date: Cluster Bombs Pros and Cons Detailed

(Photo: Bohemia Interactive) A screenshot from "Arma 3: Laws of War" DLC.

The "Laws of War" downloadable content (DLC) for "Arma 3" is now available. It features a new campaign that allows players to take on the role of workers from the International Development and Aid Project (IDAP).

"Arma 3" creative director Jay Crowe recently spoke to PC Gamer about the nature of the new DLC and the unique experience it offers:

The humanitarian faction is important because it unlocks a different kind of perspective on the battlefield. It's a viewpoint that has a specific role and mission, but one that's non-military. Four years on from Arma 3's original release, it challenges us as designers to create new kinds of gameplay, and enables us to present players with a new experience.

"Arma 3: Laws of War" gives players the chance to help civilians in the battlefield. In the new "Remnants of War" mini campaign, they take on the role of IDAP explosive specialist Nathan MacDade tasked to identify and deactivate mines after the war in the Republic of Altis and Stratis has ended all while getting to the bottom of the events that took place in Oreokastro.

As part of the response team, players also get to crop cluster bombs but this comes with a set f risk. As project lead Joris-Jan Van 't Land explained:

All three of the new faction cluster bombs also leave behind unique [unexploded ordinance], so you can identify the faction behind a strike — unless it was a deliberate ruse.

Crowe added in that while cluster bombs from the "Arma 3" will allow players to increase their chances in the battle, they will also be pushed to think about the consequences it might cause, urging them to do some strategic thinking and crucial decision-making:

We look more broadly at the convergence of International Humanitarian Law and the tactical decisions military and paramilitary forces make on the battlefield. Through that, we encourage players to explore the idea that actions have consequences.

The "Arma 3: Laws of War" DLC is available for $11.99.