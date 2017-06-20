'ARMS' DLC Update, Latest News: Nintendo Reveals First Free DLC Fighter

Video game "ARMS" just hit the shelves last week, and while most players are still familiarizing themselves with the game's exclusive roster of 10 fighting characters, Nintendo has decided to up the ante by unveiling the game's first downloadable content (DLC) character.

(Photo: Youtube/Nintendo)A screenshot from the official accolades trailer of "ARMS."

At Nintendo's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2017 live stream, the company revealed that the video game's first free DLC roadmap will come with the launch of a new playable character named Max Brass. While Nintendo did not specify when the fans will be able to get their hands on the free DLC character, they did demonstrate the character in action during the livestream event.

The new "ARMS" character is named Max Brass, and according to GoNintendo, he is the greatest champion in the history of the entire "ARMS" Grand Prix. Because he has been at the top of the competition for such a long time, his arms are actually made from championship belts.

As for the character's abilities, Max Brass is essentially a traditional fighter, but his main power is being able to resist from flinching whenever he gets punched. Moreover, once his health drops below 20%, his fist will get supercharged permanently. The character is also the final boss of the video game's campaign.

Nintendo confirmed that the new DLC character will be made available the following month as part of the game's free DLC plan for "ARMS." It will come after the Spectator Mode has been added to the video game as a free update this month.

Max Brass is just one several characters in "ARMS," which include Spring Man, Ninjara, Master Mummy, Min Min, Kid Cobra, Ribbon Girl, Helix, Mechanica, Byte & Barq and Twintelle.

Nintendo has described "ARMS" as a "revolutionary new sport in which elite athletes use awesome extendable arms to fight like never before." The game is played by using Joy-Con controllers in both hands, allowing gamers to unleash strategic and effective beatdowns.

"ARMS" has arrived exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on Friday, June 16.