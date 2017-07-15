'ARMS' Gameplay News: Developer Adds New Character, Versus Mode in Latest Update

Nintendo Promotional image for "ARMS"

The Nintendo Switch fighting game "ARMS" recently got its patch 2.0 that adds an additional playable character plus an all-new game mode.

One of the main additions to "ARMS" that came with the patch is the earlier reported Max Brass character. About a week ago, Nintendo provided a video teaser to preview the powerful skills that Max Brass has.

While Max Brass been in the game since its launch, he only became accessible as a playable character when patch 2.0 went live on Tuesday.

Nintendo also introduced another interesting game feature in patch 2.0. "ARMS" now has a new versus mode called Hedlok Scramble that allows up to three players to get into a match and fight one another.

Players will notice that the game mode is primarily about Hedlok - the "ARMS'" enemy boss in the final stage. It will let players become Hedlok temporarily, who some say is more superior than Max Brass.

In the new versus mode, once a player punches or touches the capsule where Hedlok's mask is placed, that player will transform as the final enemy boss for a certain duration. Other players in the match will then have to team up and defeat him.

As "ARMS" producer Kosuke Yabuki told Eurogamer recently: "The Hedlok mode won't just be available in one v one versus modes - it'll be available online and in every multiplayer mode."

Other new contents introduced in version 2.0 of the game are some new weapons, namely the Nade, Roaster and Kablammer ARMS. Meanwhile, developers also added a new level called the Sky Arena. However, in the Ranked Match, the Snake Park stage has been removed with the addition of Sky Arena.

Aside from the new interesting contents, Yabuki told Eurogamer that the latest game update also aims to apply importance balance changes to "ARMS."

The game producer said: "One thing I definitely think about, and that I'm not a fan of, is when it's possible to win using one technique over and over again, repeating the same thing and winning like that. That's something, in terms of the game balance, that we're thinking about and trying to adjust it so that's not possible."