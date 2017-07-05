'ARMS' Gameplay News: Developers Preview First DLC Playable Character Max Brass

YouTube/Nintendo A still from the promotional trailer of the first DLC character on "ARMS" named Max Brass.

Nintendo has recently released a trailer focused on the first downloadable content and playable character to arrive in "ARMS" named Max Brass.

"ARMS" is a Nintendo-developed fighting game exclusively for Nintendo Switch and was just released on June 16. The option to have four players go on a single battle session in the same arena is what makes "ARMS" distinct from other fighting games.

The fighters in "ARMS" are also unique for their weapons that are made mostly of extendable and colorful fists and arms. Each fighter has very different unique skills and there is also a wide array of weapons that players can choose from.

On July 1, Nintendo previewed the first DLC and post-launch playable character named Max Brass. Note though that he has been around in the game since day 1, not as a playable fighter but as a boss enemy.

In the Japanese-language trailer, Max Brass was seen preparing to fight in an elevated arena that had an enormous statue of the character's head. The entire battlefield, as well as his costume, was covered mostly with the metal alloy after his name.

Based on the video teaser, most of the weapons were a good fit for Max Brass' abilities. They all charged well before an attack that knocked out his opponent most of the time. At one point in the trailer, Max Brass looked like he recharged himself and made his upper body visibly larger. It then added more damage to his attacks.

In the defense aspect, it also looked like Max Brass does not have a problem taking some punches from his enemy. He was barely hurt whenever his opponents got a good opening. Max Brass has the particular skill to permanently charge his arms or weapon when his health level falls below 20.

While Nintendo did not provide a specific release date for the first playable DLC character, Max Brass is expected to start giving other "ARMS" characters a hard time later this month for free.

So far, "ARMS" has 10 playable characters namely Spring Man, Ribbon Girl, Ninjara, Master Mummy, Min Min, Mechanica, Twintelle, Byte & Barq, Kid Cobra, and Helix.