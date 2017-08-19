'ARMS' Gameplay News: Nintendo Switch Fighting Game to Add New Character and Arena Soon?

Nintendo Promotional image for the Nintendo Switch fighting game "ARMS" featuring the Spring Man with Megaton and Hydra weapons.

Players of the hit Nintendo Switch fighting game "ARMS" may soon get a new playable character.

A cryptic tweet and image were recently posted on the "ARMS" official Twitter page. It quickly stirred speculations that the game will soon have a new playable character as well as a new arena.

Earlier this week, the game's Japanese-language Twitter account shared a photo of Biff relaxing at an outdoor cafe with a couple of cups of coffee and a plate full of treats on his table. Biff is the non-playable character in the game who acts as the commentator for the fighting matches in "ARMS."

The said tweet was translated by jtYAKU and it appeared to be a message from Biff that said: "Bonjour! I'm fully enjoying this totally c'est si bon holiday. This sweet, aromatic smell is floating by, and the atmosphere... Ah, right now I am truly living..."

The tweet continues: "Ah, right – around here, apparently there's quite a braggy, up themselves Fighter. On this holiday, I'm gonna do some research! I should get a special bonus for this!"

In the comment thread of the same tweet, players were trying hard to find helpful clues to complete their theory that the game would be getting a new character. Several fans suggested that the drawing in one of the windows in a shop adjacent to Biff's table could be a subtle preview of the new character.

Meanwhile, jtYAKU also suggested that Biff's location might also be a hint at a new stage or arena to be added in the fighting game. Since some of the words were in French, some fans cannot help but speculate that a new arena could be set in France. Added to that, Twitter user PushDustIn (founder of All Source Gaming) also translated one of the comments made by the "ARMS" official social media page about the recently released update 2.1.

This update is just a small balance update, but the update after that will add a new character and arms. Stay tuned for more updates! https://t.co/JOSqkhg4R5 — PushDustIn (@PushDustIn) August 9, 2017

The social media page commented that update 2.1 is "just a small balance update" but another patch will follow and will "add a new character and arms."

Most recently, the "ARMS" Twitter page shared what looked like a gameplay teaser. However, the entire appearance of the possible new character and his weapon is still hard to see since the short video is presented like a static TV screen with a bad antenna.