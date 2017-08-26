'ARMS' Gameplay News: Nintendo Unveils New, Fierce Clown Fighter Lola Pop

Nintendo The newest fighter in "ARMS" named Lola Pop will be released alongside the game's ver. 3 update.

Nintendo has just unveiled the newest fighter in "ARMS" named Lola Pop.

The announcement was made through a recently released trailer video that previewed some of the fighting skills Lola Pop has.

"ARMS" is one of Nintendo's fighting games introduced for the Nintendo Switch. It now has over 10 playable characters that battle each other with weapons called the Arms.

Earlier this week, Nintendo confirmed the addition of Lola Pop to the game after a week filled with cryptic tweets and teasers. In a Twitter post by Nintendo of America, the video game company described Lola Pop as a "a well-traveled clown with a personality as colorful as her clothing."

Players can also clearly see how colorful Lola Pop's costume is as well as her hair.



Lola Pop used three new Arms in the trailer. First was a pair of green nunchucks that spun in a very fast motion, thereby producing powerful attacks while it also deflected incoming hits from her opponent.

The newest character in the game was also seen using a bulky weapon with three deep blue-colored stamps on each arm that ejected ink at the opponent's screen, momentarily blinding it.

The third weapon Lola Pop was seen using in the trailer was more like a pair of shields. While it appeared to be a good defensive weapon, it also seemed to electrify the opponent upon contact.

Lola Pop also had a weird way to defend herself apart from her weapons. It turned out that her striking balloon trousers inflates when struck by her adversary.

The trailer was set in an all-new stage exactly where Biff was seen having a cup of coffee in one of the teasers released before Nintendo formally announced Lola Pop.

The newest character in the game will be released alongside the version 3 title update.