'Arms' News: Nintendo's Fighting Game Gets Top Scores From Critics

"Arms" is a new fighting game that is set to come out very soon. Before its launch, the press had the chance to play it to get a little glimpse of what can be expected from the title and what gamers can look forward to. Based on reviews, the wacky and colorful game for the Nintendo Switch does not disappoint.

Youtube/Nintendo A screenshot from the official trailer of the upcoming video game "ARMS."

Polygon was one of the publications that got to sample "ARMS." According to their review, "Arms exudes a level of creativity and mechanical sophistication that feels uniquely Nintendo." The game reportedly feels nostalgic as it is reminiscent of classic Nintendo games. Polygon loved the characters because they are diverse and stylish. And most importantly, the publication highlighted the gameplay mechanics that maximized the use of the Switch's hardware, especially the Joy-Con. Overall, the reviewer gave "ARMS" a total score of 8.

IGN was also able to get their hands on the newest Nintendo Switch game. According to the publication, what really stood out in "Arms" was Party Match. The online mode took them to a fun lobby area that had them glued to their screens. Even though their player wasn't fighting, they could just stand there, looking at the amazing layout. IGN thought "Arms" was exciting and its "clever take on boxing provides a simple premise with a startling amount of depth for those who would seek to master the stretching appendages. Its rapidly evolving lobby system had me sticking around for 'just one more match.'" Overall, the new and addicting game from Nintendo had IGN giving it a high score of 8.

"Arms" is developed and published by Nintendo for their newest hybrid console, the Switch. The fighting game is scheduled to hit the shelves on Friday, June 16.