'Arms' Patch 1.1 Update: Game's 1st Patch Adds Arena Mode and LAN Support

Nintendo recently updated "Arms" with a new patch that introduces LAN support and Arena Mode.

Youtube/NintendoA screenshot from the official accolades trailer of "ARMS."

According to reports, the version 1.1 update has added LAN support that allows players to connect with two nearby Switch consoles through a wired LAN adapter. This cuts down any type of lag that may occur during gameplay — an important add-on for those who are playing in a more serious and competitive scene.

Nintendo also included an Arena Mode, also known as Spectator Mode. Two individuals can now watch another match between two other players during the game. While it's a smaller audience size compared to other games that also offer a Spectator Mode, it still works for groups of three or four. They can simply take turns sitting a battle out as they watch their friends square off.

Other features of the patch include several fixes for characters, on-screen text and various stages. Kid Cobra can now dash indefinitely, while warping across the field will no longer be a problem for Byte & Bark. The full patch notes for "Arms" patch 1.1 can be viewed on Nintendo's website.

Initially announced in January, Nintendo's quirky 3D fighter game "Arms" has gone from being dubbed as a "weird" boxing game to one of the most popular new titles from the company. The game lets players choose colorful characters as they punch each other with long, extending arms equipped with wacky gadgets and gloves.

In an interview earlier this month, producer Kosuke Yabuki said they are not closing their doors to the possibility of making "Arms" an esports game.

"For us the most important thing is to make something that's fun to play – at the same time there has to be a lot of depth," he told Glixel. "We want the community to keep discovering things about it and learning new ways to play. If that leads to tournaments eventually, then that would be great."

Developed and published by Nintendo, "Arms" is exclusively available for the Nintendo Switch.