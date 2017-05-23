'ARMS' Release Date, Latest News: New Modes, Free Post-Launch DLC, More Teased

Last week's episode of Nintendo Direct focused heavily on the upcoming Nintendo Switch video game "ARMS." While the May 17 livestream was not the longest video the company ever did, it showed off a lot of the old and new information the video game will come with at launch.

(Photo: YouTube/Nintendo)A screenshot from the upcoming video game "ARMS."

As discussed in the recent livestream video, the upcoming video game will be loaded with various game modes at launch. The game will have a Grand Prix mode, which is the closest to a traditional Arcade mode the game is installed with. There is also a Versus mode, which has 1v1 fights, 2v1 fights, tag team fights and a variation of volleyball and basketball.

The video game also has a Part Fight mode in which as many as 20 players fighting against each other in the arena. There are several online modes as well, which include an eight-player online mode, a ranked online mode and unranked battles.

As reported by GameRant, Nintendo will also be officially introducing downloadable content to "ARMS" post-launch, and this additional content will come at no additional cost.

The upcoming video game will feature a roster of 10 different fighters — including their alternative colors — that gamers will get to choose from. At present, it remains uncertain how many of these characters will be released after the game's launch and when they will be made available. Nintendo also intends to release new stages and new arms.

Those who are interested in testing out "ARMS" before its full launch have the chance to do so by joining in on the "Global Testpunch." Gamers around the globe can download the beta version of the video game and test out its multiplayer modes. They can download the test punch now, but it will not activate until May 26.

"ARMS" is slated to be released exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on June 16.