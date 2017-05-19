'ARMS' Release Date, News: Nintendo Reveals New Characters, Game Modes and More

Nintendo recently revealed some interesting details about its upcoming title, "ARMS." The company unveiled a new set of modes and gameplay varieties coming to the game. Above all of these, new characters have also entered the spotlight.

According to TechnoBuffalo, the gaming giant unveiled the aforementioned information during its Nintendo Direct presentation. Apparently, a new set of modes is expected to arrive to "ARMS" as soon as its gets released. This is said to encourage more people to buy Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons.

Apart from new game modes and features, three more characters have been unveiled and each of them has their own trailer. Actually, some say it is four because Byte and Barq appear to be two different people, but controlled by a single player. Regardless, things are getting a bit more interesting as each day passes. The two other characters are Kid Cobra and Twintelle.

During the presentation, Nintendo revealed that there are tons of ways for fans to play and enjoy "ARMS." They can go for normal fights, or if they want to team up, the two-on-two team fights will do. There are also V-ball and Hoops, as well as Skillshot and one-on-100. Also, part of the fight list is the so-called ARMS Test and, well, Training.

As for the multiplayer feature of "ARMS," Nintendo iterated that they will be offering three modes. These are competitively, locally and causally. The company also went to explain why, in one way or another, the upcoming game is perfect for players of all ages.

iDigitalTimes reports that the forthcoming months will be a summer packed with social competitive gaming on the popular console, Nintendo Switch. This will be headlined by "ARMS," "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" and "Splatoon 2," among others.

"ARMS" is expected to hit the shelves on June 16.