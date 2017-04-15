'ARMS' Release Date: Nintendo Switch Launch Date Set for June 16

Nintendo recently announced that its motion-controlled fighting game titled "ARMS" has been confirmed for release this coming June 16 for the latest Nintendo Switch game console.

The company made the happy announcement during its Nintendo Direct presentation on Wednesday, April 12, which featured a lengthy segment on "ARMS."

The upcoming video game will be Nintendo's first original project for the Switch since the game console's launch last March, during which "Snipperclips — Cut it out, together!" and "1-2-Switch" also debuted.

During the presentation, fans were introduced to a new character as well as a new game mode. The character is named Min Min and continues the pattern of strange "ARMS" fighters who are equipped with ramen noodle arms as well as a fist that can morph into a dragon. Min Min's ability to grapple her opponents was also highlighted, but it remains unclear if other fighters are equipped with the same ability.

However, it appears that Min Min has an ability she specializes in using her kicks. Instead of utilizing them for attacks, Min Min's kicks are more for blocking enemy strikes and projectiles. Her build is also smaller, making her one of the more agile characters on the "ARMS" roster.

As for the game's new mode, "ARMS" will include a two-on-two multiplayer versus mode to work hand in hand with the previously announced one-on-one mode. More details on the two-on-two mode in "ARMS" have yet to be released, but it is likely that the game will be utilizing the Switch's online services to make online play possible aside from local multiplayer options.

Last month, Nintendo launched a trailer for "ARMS" which showcased the video game's colorful cast of characters and its arsenal of weapons.

"ARMS" is scheduled to be released on June 16 for the Nintendo Switch.