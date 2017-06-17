'Arrested Development' Season 5 Air Date, Teaser, Cast and News: Bluth Family Will Do 'Wall Stuff' Before Donald Trump

Netflix confirmed that "Arrested Development" will return in 2018 for season 5, and following the announcement, the cast members have also been openly talking about what could happen. One scenario viewers can look forward to could be a potential "wall stuff."

REUTERS/Mike Yarish/Netflix David Cross and Jason Bateman star in "Arrested Development."

Jeffrey Tambor (George Sr/Oscar Bluth) alluded to this wall in a short interview with The A.V. Club. Although he did not say anything more, he was likely referring to a Donald Trump wall joke, given how political the show gets oftentimes. "We all felt that stories about a narcissistic, erratically behaving family in the building business — and their desperate abuses of power — are really underrepresented on TV these days," show creator Mitchell Hurwitz quipped in announcing "Arrested Development" season 5.

Will Arnett (Gob Bluth), on the other hand, revealed via Business Insider that "Arrested Development" season 5 will go back to the same format as the first three seasons. He confirmed that all of the actors involved have agreed to return and they will be sharing more scenes together. Filming the new episodes will begin this summer.

This time the Bluths are all together. Whether they like it or not. pic.twitter.com/RrCvHiqOCa — Arrested Development (@arresteddev) May 17, 2017

When Netflix revived "Arrested Development from cancellation in 2013, the scheduling among the actors became a big problem. Hence, episodes for the fourth season showed just two or three cast members at a time because they couldn't film together for longer periods. The revival was heavily criticized due to this. Since the story was told from nine perspectives, viewers felt like they had to put together a jigsaw puzzle, which stripped the enjoyment of watching the comedy series.

"Arrested Development" originally ran on Fox from 2003 to 2006 but the network cancelled the series, despite positive critical reviews, because it did not rate well. Revival talks were initiated in 2011 and then the show found its second home on Netflix, after a six-year hiatus.