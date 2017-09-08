'Arrested Development' Season 5 Cast News: Buster and Lucille Bluth Reunite in New Photo

Facebook/arresteddevelopment 'Arrested Development' season 5 is expected to release in 2018.

"Arrested Development" fans were recently treated to a photo of the Bluth family's most co-dependent pair, Buster and Lucille.

The photo was shared on social media by none other than one-half of the mother-son duo, Tony Hale, who plays Buster Bluth. The behind-the-scenes photo showed the two of them smiling for the camera, which was quite rare for Jessica Walter's Lucille. Not seen in the picture was Buster's bionic hand, which he acquired in season 4.

Mother and me. #AD5 A post shared by Tony Hale (@mrtonyhale) on Sep 5, 2017 at 11:24am PDT

It can be recalled that Buster lost his hand when a seal bit it off while he was swimming in the ocean. He then used a hook in place of his missing hand, but season 4 saw him joining the army and getting fitted with a bionic one.

There is definitely a lot of hype building around season 5 of "Arrested Development." The season has been delayed for quite some time now due to the cast members' busy schedules. Thankfully, they all found time to reunite for the upcoming installment.

It has been said that the new installment will revert to the same format the first three seasons had adopted. Season 4 was a little different due in large majority to the scheduling issues involving the cast. But fans will be happy to know that there will be more scenes featuring the Bluth family together.

Jason Bateman, who plays Michael Bluth, previously revealed that season 5 will pick up right where the previous cycle left off. The season 4 finale saw Buster getting arrested on suspicion of murdering Lucille Two (Liza Minnelli). The upcoming installment will revolve around Lucille Two's death and Bateman teased that it will be like a murder mystery.

On the other hand, the kids, who are now a little more grown up, will be up to their own antics. Alia Shawkat's Maeby Fünke, for one, will be wearing a lot of disguises in the fifth season.

"Arrested Development" season 5 is expected to premiere in 2018 on Netflix.