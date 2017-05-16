'Arrested Development' Season 5 Cast News, Release Date: Jason Bateman Has 'Officially Signed On' for Season 5

"Arrested Development" fans who are clamoring for more content will be happy to know that season 5 is officially a go, with Jason Bateman already attached to reprise his role as Michael Bluth.

Facebook/ArrestedDevelopmentJason Bateman signs on for 'Arrested Development' season 5.

The actor took to his Twitter page to announce the news, which was received well by his fans. Needless to say, it has not exactly been easy to get the entire cast to return for the fifth season.

Look very probable I'm going to put some miles on the Stair Car this summer. Just officially signed on to more ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT today. — Jason Bateman (@batemanjason) May 12, 2017

As Entertainment Weekly reports, not all of the original cast members have agreed to reprise their roles yet. However, fans can definitely expect a fifth season, as the show's writers are already working on the potential storyline.

Of course, it has been said that getting all of the cast members together to film new episodes is quite difficult, especially since they are all busy with their own respective projects. This was also the reason behind the change in season 4's format. It can be recalled that the fourth season's episodes followed a different member of the Bluth family all in the span of the same period, making for a unique experience.

It seems that season 5 will also pick up from where season 4 left off, with Lucille Two's (Liza Minnelli) mysterious death. The identity of her killer is unknown, although Buster (Tony Hale) was placed under arrest for it.

There has also been talk of the fifth season possibly featuring younger versions of the characters as the use of flashbacks is employed. Season 5 will apparently have a prequel feel to it, and the incorporation of this plot device will allow the main cast members to allocate less time for the show.

"Arrested Development" first premiered in 2003 on Fox, but it was subsequently canceled after three seasons due to unimpressive ratings. The show was ultimately revived by Netflix in 2013, with season 4 consisting of 15 episodes. The fifth season does not have a release date yet, although there has been speculation that it will premiere this year on the streaming service.