'Arrested Development' Season 5 May Be Part of a Three-Act Story, Says Jason Bateman

Jason Bateman is all set to return for the fifth season of "Arrested Development" and after being renewed by Netflix, here is what is known so far about the hit series.

Netflix David Cross and Jason Bateman star in "Arrested Development."

In the fifth season, fans will see the return of Bateman, Portia de Rossi, Michael Cera, Will Arnett, Tony Hale, Alia Shawkat and the rest of gang as they reprise their beloved roles.

Bateman announced his return via Twitter, saying, "Look very probable I'm going to put some miles on the Stair Car this summer. Just officially signed on to more ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT today."

Netflix and "Arrested Development" creator Michael Hurwitz have been quite mum about what would happen in the new season. It was earlier reported that Hurwitz was planning to release season 5 before the presidential election in November 2016 so it could tap into the mayhem that comes with the politics during that time. However, since the elections have already passed and Donald Trump is now president, it looks like Hurwitz has had a change of plans.

Bateman, in an interview with Deadline, has revealed that shooting will begin sometime this August and along with that news, the 48-year-old actor also revealed that the fifth season may part of a larger storyline.

"This season is basically the second act of a three-act story that started with the first load of Netflix episodes," he said. "It was a story that Mitchell Hurwitz hatched after the Fox episodes."

Bateman also shared the possibility of another renewal if season 5 becomes a success.

Furthermore, the actor revealed that the death of Liza Minelli's character, Lucille, will also be a major storyline.

Apart from "Arrested Development," Bateman will also be starring in a new Netflix series titled "Ozark." He will be playing the role of a top money launderer for Mexico's second biggest drug cartel. This new role has definitely taken a darker turn since the actor is more known for his light comedy films and shows.

"Arrested Development" season 5 is set to air sometime in 2018.