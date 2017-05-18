'Arrested Development' season 5 news: Jeffrey Tambor hints at possible return; Jason Bateman signs on for new season

Jeffrey Tambor has recently hinted that he will be joining "Arrested Development" season 5.

is currently in the works.

Since season 4 wrapped up in 2013, fans have been wanting to see more from the quirky Bluth family. The show's fifth season was already confirmed last year, but due to the original stars' busy schedules, bringing them together for one full season has been a difficult task for the producers. The delay has led many to believe the acclaimed series will no longer feature the complete cast and introduce new characters instead.

Tambor, who plays George Bluth Sr. in the iconic comedy, dropped by the Today show earlier this week to discuss his new memoir. When asked about his involvement in "Arrested Development" season 5, the veteran actor held his thumbs up and nodded vigorously while claiming he cannot discuss the upcoming installment.

"We're not supposed to say anything verbally," Tambor stated, "but I can't, I really can't say anything, it would just be wrong. They [producers] will get very, very mad. We will get emails, probably, from my being reticent today."

News of Tambor's possible comeback comes a week after Jason Bateman announced he has signed on for season 5. "Look very probable I'm going to put some miles on the Stair Car this summer. Just officially signed on to more ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT today," the actor tweeted.

Reports note that Bateman is expected to begin filming for new episodes sometime this summer. Not all of the original actors have inked new deals yet, so Netflix has yet to reveal a premiere date for the program.

"Arrested Development" aired on Fox from 2003 to 2006 before moving to Netflix in 2013. Although the series never reached very high broadcast ratings, it received widespread critical acclaim during its early years. The comedy has been nominated for 25 Emmy Awards categories, winning six of them.

While waiting for "Arrested Development" season 5, fans can stream seasons 1–4 on Netflix.