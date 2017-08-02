'Arrested Development' Season 5 News, Release Date: Jason Bateman Shares First Set Photo of Bluth Family Home

Facebook/arresteddevelopment 'Arrested Development' season 5 is expected to release in 2018.

It looks like production on "Arrested Development" season 5 is about to start, as star Jason Bateman recently shared a set photo on social media.

The photo sees the Bluth family home being set up for filming. It is just like how fans remember it, and there is undoubtedly an air of excitement spreading online. After all, "Arrested Development" has been off the air for so long.

Here comes trouble. The Bluths move back in on the 8th. pic.twitter.com/0PF7ZqkmWM — Jason Bateman (@batemanjason) July 30, 2017

It can be recalled that season 4 of the series concluded with the mysterious death of Lucille Two, played by Liza Minnelli, and Buster (Tony Hale) ended up being pinned for the murder.

Bateman revealed earlier this year on EW Radio (SiriusXM, channel 105) that the storyline will not be abandoned.

"The central spine of that story of is the death of Liza Minnelli's character, and a bit of whodunit, who may have done it, who had something to do with it," Bateman said. "That's sort of a central thread around which [creator Mitch Hurwitz] is going to braid in all the colorful plot complications that he knows how to do."

Fans will also be happy to know that the upcoming season will not adopt the same format as season 4, which did not see a lot of cast members on-screen together most of the time. This was because of scheduling conflicts, which made it hard to shoot the fourth season. However, season 5 will see the Bluth family back together and actually interacting with each other. This is something Bateman echoed, saying he's "really excited that we get to be together" in the new season.

Bateman also teased a potential sixth season of "Arrested Development" should it come together. After all, the show's large cast all have their own projects lined up.

"Arrested Development" season 5 does not have an official release date yet, though it is expected to arrive on Netflix sometime in 2018.