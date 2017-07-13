'Arrow' Latest News: Stephen Amell Expresses Interest in Having a Crossover With 'Supernatural'

During a Facebook Q&A series, the "Arrow" actor Stephen Amell expressed his interest in doing a crossover episode with "Supernatural."

Facebook/Supernatural "Supernatural" promotional poster.

"I mean, that's really up to Jensen Ackles, and Jared Padalecki," Amell said.

"I heard that they're getting a spin-off which is exciting but as the much, much more senior members of the CW family, it really would be about finding a moment in their schedule to make all the fans happy," he added.

Given that the Supernatural TV series has never done a spin-off episode before, recently, while in its 13th season, it was announced that "Supernatural" will finally get one. The said episode will involve Sheriff Jody Mills, who is portrayed by actress Kim Rhodes, as she trains a group of orphaned women into a monster-fighting squad, Digital Spy reported.

"Supernatural" season 13 will hit the television screens this fall.

The "Arrow" TV series, on the other hand, has done numerous crossover projects before, particularly with with fellow superhero shows "Supergirl," "The Flash," and "Legends of Tomorrow".

According to Screen Rant, the production site for "Arrow" and "Supernatural" are both located in Vancouver, making an "Arrow" and "Supernatural" crossover not an entirely bad idea. Despite that the fact that "Supernatural" is not part of the DC television universe, there are ways to interconnect both shows that would actually make sense.

While "Supernatural" focuses on the occult and paranormal events, "Arrow" has also been battling magical foes. The possibility of the Winchester brothers heading to Star City is reasonable due to these factors. The only problem is that Star City is a fictional city from the DC Comics, while "Supernatural" takes place in various existing states in the US.

Moreover, the Arrowverse is a place where crossovers and other events may affect the DC shows. In addition to that, any possible crossover situation with "Supernatural" may somehow make the show included in the Arrowverse as well.