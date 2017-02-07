'Arrow' Season 5 Episode 12 Spoilers: Oliver Includes Tina on Team's Next Mission

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Detective-turned-vigilante Tina Boland (Juliana Harkavy) will accompany Oliver (Stephen Amell) and the rest of the team to Russia in the upcoming episode of "Arrow."

Facebook/CWArrowTina is ready to fight in the upcoming episode of "Arrow."

In the episode titled "Bratva," the promo shows Tina preparing to go overseas with Team Arrow to stop a potential nuclear war. The woman being tagged as the Black Canary is telling her partner that she is more than ready to do the job. Oliver, Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) and the others are also suiting up for the mission. They are set to meet up with an old friend of Oliver's, Anatoly (guest star David Nykl). The teaser hints, though, that he and the Russian share an ugly past. When they meet, Oliver mentions that Anatoly owes him something.

Meanwhile, it remains unclear if Tina is prepared to team up with Team Arrow, considering how she turned down Oliver's suggestion that she work with them last episode. She developed her supersonic scream after a S.T.A.R. Lab particle accelerator exploded and is in town for a specific mission. She is after the man who killed her lover several years ago and has traced her target to Hub City, where he is currently reigning as a drug lord.

Co-showrunner Wendy Mericle recently talked to TVLine about Harkavy's addition to the cast.

"We are so excited about Juliana. She is amazing," Mericle says. She adds: "[She] brings a very different energy, a different vibe to the show. ... [Tina] has a lot of emotional connection with Oliver, in that she's been through her own sort of hell, her own sort of 'island.' She's got a very tragic backstory."

"We've never really had anybody on the team who is as formidable as he is and really views herself as an equal. There are going to be some new interest dynamics!" the EP teased, according to TVLine.

"Arrow" season 5 episode 12 will air on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 8 p.m. EST on the CW.