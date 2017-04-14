'Arrow' Season 5 Episode 19: Felicity Chooses Helix Over Own Team

Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) is prepared to give up her own friends to get what she wants in the upcoming episode of "Arrow."

Facebook/CWArrowFelicity goes rogue in the upcoming episode of "Arrow."

In the episode titled "Dangerous Liaisons," the promo shows Felicity siding with Helix, the hacker group, instead of Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Team Arrow. The entire city has been hunting the villain called Prometheus, but there has been no real progress so far. Felicity has been trying to convince Oliver to do something to make Chase (Josh Segarra) reveal his true colors for a while now. His reaction to the request disappoints her.

After the torture he experienced in Chase's hands, Oliver is trying to be more careful than usual. He is sure that the right time will come to take down Chase, and Felicity's constant pleas have been grating on his nerves. He knows her fervor to act right now has something to do with Helix. What Oliver does not expect is how far Felicity will let the hacker group influence her.

In the clip, Felicity is shown going rogue. Whatever Helix's plan is for Chase must be illegal. Oliver is trying his best to convince her to change her mind, but she is adamant. Felicity is confident she can find Chase's hideout on her own.

In an interview with TVLine, Amell talked about how the dynamics between Felicity and his character are changing.

According to him, the episode is only the beginning of a more in-depth examination of the relationship between the two characters. The ex-lovers have faced a lot of hurdles in the current season so far. After breaking their engagement, there seemed to be an impenetrable wall separating them.

"He does trust her, but that doesn't mean he has to agree with her. You could almost call Episode 19 'Team Arrow vs. Team Felicity'... It pushes us into a real exploration of why Oliver and Felicity have been behaving the way that they've been behaving this year," Amell teased

"Arrow" season 5 episode 19 airs Wednesday, April 26, at 8 p.m. EDT on the CW.