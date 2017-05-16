'Arrow' Season 5 Episode 22 Spoilers: Chase Gets a Powerful Ally

Laurel Lance, aka the Black Siren (guest star Katie Cassidy), will return in the upcoming episode of "Arrow."

In the episode titled "Missing," the synopsis (according to CarterMatt) reveals that the villain will arrive in Star City to help out Chase (Josh Segarra). It looks like Prometheus has got himself a powerful ally to help take down Oliver (Stephen Amell). The Black Siren is a potent metahuman. Her sonic screams will definitely derail the Green Arrow's plans to capture Chase the soonest time possible. The task is proving to be too taxing, as Team Arrow has yet to touch the tips of the villain's fingers.

Meanwhile, Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) will see no reason not to celebrate Oliver's birthday. The timing may be off, but she feels it is just right to organize a party in honor of her ex-boyfriend. It remains to be seen if Chase will take this as an invitation to crash the gathering. After all, he has made it his life's mission to torment Oliver the best way he can.

Elsewhere, Lance (Paul Blackthorne) and Rene (Rick Gonzalez) will fight when he fails to attend the custody hearing for his daughter.

There are only two more episodes left before the season finale airs. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Amell revealed that in the final episode, his character will head back to the island where Slade (Manu Bennett) is being imprisoned to recruit him.

"One of the things that will surprise us is why he goes and the amount of people who will be there. This whole year has been built around Oliver returning on a team, but what happens when Oliver's team isn't there for him and he still needs a team?" Amell teased.

"Arrow" season 5 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EDT on the CW.