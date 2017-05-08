'Arrow' Season 5 Finale Spoilers, Plot News: Captain Boomerang Returns to Team Up With Oliver in Ultimate Battle

Since its premiere, "Arrow" has featured several flashback scenes showing how Oliver Queen has evolved from a young, happy-go-lucky boy to a vigilante hero. As the season comes to an end, fans can expect its three remaining episodes to bring more action as they set the stage for the ultimate battle between Deathstroke, Prometheus, Nyssa, and more.

The CWA promotional image from "Arrow" season 5 showing Oliver in a flashback sequence

The synopsis for the season 5 finale confirms that actor Nick E. Tarabay will be back as Captain Boomerang. This time, though, he is set to team up with Nyssa and Deathstroke to form what pretty much looks like the Suicide Squad. However, the catch is that not all of them are going to fight for who fans might expect them to.

An epic battle will cap off the continuing conflict between Oliver and Adrian Chase. The synopsis also reveals that after everything that has happened, Oliver will form a group of unlikely allies - including Slade, Nyssa, Merlyn and Digger Harkness - as he seeks to take down the villain. However, Chase will also recruit the Black Siren, Evelyn Sharp and Talia al Ghul as he forms his own army to fight Oliver.

The episode promises to be a gripping one, as this will be the first time that Nyssa and Talia al Ghul will appear together in the history of the show. What makes it even more exciting is that they will not appear to fight together but will go against each other instead.

The synopsis further reveals that the ultimate battle will find Oliver's old friends and enemies on both sides of the fight. At one point throughout the show's run, each character on the battleground has become either Oliver's friend or enemy, except for Digger Harkness, aka Captain Boomerang, who has always been an enemy but will fight on Oliver's side this time.

"Arrow" season 5's finale will air on May 24 at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.