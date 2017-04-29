'Arrow' Season 5 Finale Spoilers: Will Malcolm Merlyn Meet His Demise?

Although he has been largely absent this season, Malcolm Merlyn (John Barrowman) will play a major role in the events leading up to the highly anticipated "Arrow" season 5 finale.

(Photo: The CW)A screenshot of John Barrowman as Malcolm Merlyn on "Arrow."

Executive producer Wendy Mericle revealed to CBR that the former League of Assassins, who has recently been messing with time with the Legion of Doom in "Legends of Tomorrow," will be a "huge factor" in the final leg of "Arrow" season 5.

"This season is all about legacy, and when Malcolm comes into the story, it's really rooted as much by necessity from Oliver's (Stephen Amell) point of view as it is about what Malcolm means to him and what Malcolm means to Thea (Willa Holland)," the EP explained.

"It's a great story, because it's going to have a lot of action but it's also going to have this kind of emotional undercurrent that is going to lead to a really big, huge series moment for him. I think it's a great story to tell, and it's great stuff for John to play," she went on to say.

Her remarks suggest that Malcolm might meet his demise in "Arrow" season 5. After all, Mericle teased in an earlier interview with Entertainment Weekly that the show might "lose some people."

Mericle said that in the effort of Chase aka Prometheus (Josh Segarra) to destroy Oliver's legacy and prove he is a killer and not a hero as many think he is, the villain will pull "one final, big whamo at the end that's going to leave Oliver reeling."

Media outlets believe this sounded like there is an individual or two who will bite the dust at the hands of Prometheus in the "Arrow" season 5 finale.

Mericle's mention of "emotional" and the involvement of Thea and preserving legacy when talking of Malcolm's big moment on the show suggest that he might be the one to go.

Of course, this is all speculation as nothing is confirmed yet. Either way, fans are advised to prepare for some casualties in "Arrow" season 5 as Team Arrow makes their final attempt to take out Chase.

The "Arrow" season 5 finale will air on Wednesday, May 24, on The CW. But first, fans will be treated with episode 20, "Underneath," which will see Chase trap Oliver and Felicity (Emily Bett-Rickards) inside the Arrow cave.