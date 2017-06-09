'Arrow' Season 5 News: Blu-Ray, DVD Editions Out in September

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment had some big news to share with "Arrow" fans. This week, the studio confirmed that "Arrow: The Complete Fifth Season" will be out on Sept. 19 on Blu-ray and DVD. On the same date, fans will also get the chance to buy the Digital HD edition of the series.

The CWA promotional still from the "Arrow" season 5 finale

The upcoming release will not only include all 23 episodes of "Arrow" season 5, but will also have some never-before-released featurettes, the series' Comic-Con Panel last year and a lot more freebees that include "Allied: The Invasion Complex," "Returning to the Roots of Arrow: Prometheus," a gag reel and some deleted scenes. Warner also announced that fans can now pre-order the Blu-ray and DVD versions of the show at Amazon at a cheaper price.

"After five strong seasons, Arrow remains one of the most talked about shows on the air. The loyal fan base will enjoy the special features, in addition to the 23 gripping episodes following new challenges and new characters," said Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Senior Vice President for Television Marketing Rosemary Markson.

As for the price, the DVD edition costs $49.99 while the Blu-ray that contains a digital copy costs $54.97. Selected digital retailers also offer the product on Digital HD.

Since its debut, "Arrow" has been one of the most watched television series on The CW. The show averages three million viewers every week for each of its episodes and is the second most watched CW show among adults 13-34, next to "The Flash."

"Arrow" season 5 follows Mayor Oliver Queen as he continues being a vigilante while serving as Mayor of Star City. Since John Diggle has re-entered the military and Thea already has issues with being a vigilante, Team Arrow is only composed of Oliver and Felicity. The season also sees the arrival of a new villain, compelling Oliver to question even his own legacy.