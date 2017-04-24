'Arrow' Season 5 Spoilers: Finale to Provide Final Piece of Oliver's Mysterious Past, to Change the Way Fans Understand Series Pilot

The flashbacks in "Arrow" have gone long enough to catch up to the events in the show's pilot, which launched Oliver Queen's (Stephen Amell) journey into Star City's protector.

(Photo: The CW)A promotional image from "Arrow" season 5 showing Oliver in a flashback sequence.

However, not everything was made known to viewers in the first episode of the hit DC Comics adaptation. Although some of the bits were revealed in the flashback sequences, there are still gaps to fill.

This is why fans will be treated in the "Arrow" season 5 finale with untold stories from Oliver's past before he turned up alive and a changed man after that violent shipwreck.

This is what executive producer Wendy Mericle had to say when asked by Entertainment Weekly about what the final hour of "Arrow" season 5 has in store.

"We've managed to hopefully stick the landing on it in a cool way that allows us to see both some of the moments right before we first met Oliver in the pilot, where he launched that flaming arrow and it lit up that signal fire, and also maybe a little bit after as well, some of the more emotional moments that we never got to see in the pilot," the EP explained.

The "Arrow" season 5 finale is very aptly titled "Lian Yu" and it would seem that the final pieces of the puzzle involving the transformation of Oliver from a billionaire playboy into the man he is now will be supplied.

The callback to the "Arrow" pilot also gives the return of Manu Bennett as Deathstroke more sense since Slade Wilson was in Lian Yu with him. It looks like there is more to his connection to Oliver than the show has given away.

The "Arrow" season 5 finale will air on Wednesday, May 24, on The CW. Before that though, fans will be treated with episode 19, "Dangerous Liaisons," this week, April 26.

In this installment, the Team Arrow members butt heads as they figure out how to capture Adrian Chase (Josh Segarra).