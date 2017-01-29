'Arrow' Season 5 Spoilers News: Prometheus' Diabolical Side To Be Displayed Further, But Villain's Identity Still Being Kept A Mystery

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Season 5 of "Arrow" has already brought its fair share of important revelations, but there's still one more bit of information that fans really want to hear about, and it concerns the villainous Prometheus.

Already, this mysterious villain has made a strong impression on fans and on Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell), and that's not expected to end anytime soon.

Fans are still trying to figure out who is Prometheus, the villain currently wreaking havoc inside season 5 of 'Arrow'

Speaking recently to Entertainment Tonight, executive producer Wendy Mericle talked briefly about Prometheus, revealing that "he's really playing the long game, and it's a very long, psychological con that he's pulling on Oliver."

In a separate interview with Mashable, Mericle again detailed this force of evil further, noting that "his goal is to get Oliver, and he doesn't care who gets hurt or killed on his path to doing that."

Prometheus seems to be one of the characters at the heart of the current season of "Arrow," and probably one of the reasons for why this villain has been able to make such an impact on fans is because they are still left asking exactly who this individual is.

The way Mericle describes Prometheus suggests that he is a male character, and that's prompted some fans over on Reddit to point to Adrian Chase (Josh Segarra) as potentially being the man under the hood.

There are other suggestions being put forth as well. And in a recent article, CarterMatt maintained that Prometheus could still be a woman and that showrunners may simply be running some misdirection while they build up to the big reveal. The website also noted that the hooded antagonist could turn out to be Susan Williams (Carly Pope), Talia al Ghul (Lexa Doig) or even Thea Queen (Willa Holland).

Fans will obviously have a lot to look forward to for the rest of season 5, and they can see what will happen next when a new episode of "Arrow" premieres on Feb. 1.