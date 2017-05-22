'Arrow' season 5 spoilers: Team Arrow gets new members in finale; Stephen Amell hints at former castmate's surprise cameo

When "Arrow" returns this week for its season finale, viewers will see Team Arrow get new members, who will help Oliver Queen aka the Green Arrow (Stephen Amell) get his team and family back and defeat Adrian Chase aka Prometheus (Josh Segarra) once and for all.

Facebook/CWArrowA promotional image for "Arrow" season 5.

In last week's episode of "Arrow" season 5, titled "Missing," the psychotic villain Prometheus managed to escape the A.R.G.U.S. prison and kidnapped all of Team Arrow's five current members as well as Oliver's sister Thea (Willa Holland), Star City deputy mayor Quentin Lance (Paul Blackthorne), and his son, William (Jack Moore).

In the trailer for the season 5 finale, Oliver is seen walking side by side with former enemies, Deathstroke (Manu Bennett) and Captain Boomerang (Nick E. Tarabay). Other returning characters who will help Oliver in the highly anticipated season finale battle are Malcolm Merlyn (John Barrowman) and Nyssa al Ghul (Katrina Law).

Oliver and his new team of unlikely allies will be battling against Prometheus' own fierce lineup, which includes Talia al Ghul (Lexa Doig) and Earth-2 Black Canary (Katie Cassidy).

In other news, Amell recently hinted that there is going to be a surprise cameo in the season finale. On Twitter, he said: "My favorite cameo in the #Arrow Season Finale is not featured in any of the previews. Love this person so much for coming back."

This led to fans speculating that it could be Colton Haynes' Roy Harper, a former member of Team Arrow and Thea's love interest, or Colin Donnell's Tommy Merlyn, Oliver's best friend and Malcolm's son, who died at the end of season 1. However, based on IMDB information, Matt Ryan's Constantine is listed to appear in the show's season 5 finale, titled "Lian Yu," so there is also a chance that Amell could be referring to him.

The "Arrow" season 5 finale will air on Wednesday, May 24, at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.