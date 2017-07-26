'Arrow' Season 6 Cast News, Air Date: Michael Emerson Tapped to Join Roster; New Trailer Released

Facebook/CWArrow 'Arrow' season 6 will premiere on Oct. 12 on The CW.

"Arrow" will return in October, and the recent San Diego Comic-Con provided fans with a lot of new details about the upcoming season. A new trailer was also released.

Fans can expect to see Oliver go through a lot more action in the new season, as the SDCC trailer previewed. The video was filled with explosions, fights and action sequences, with Oliver mostly at the center of it all. However, he also has to deal with a new aspect of his life: fatherhood.

"It's very interesting to see Oliver as a dad because William is not totally diggin' it yet, and he's going through some stuff," Stephen Amell, who plays Oliver Queen, told Entertainment Tonight. "So, it's tough."

Oliver now has to navigate through being a parent to 12-year-old William (Jack Moore), whom he only recently found out to be his son. However, Oliver has to do it while facing a multitude of enemies in season 6, which has been described as a sort of reboot.

"We always said that season 5 would end as a culmination not just of season 5, but of the first five years of the show and the last 10 years of Oliver's life," executive producer Marc Guggenheim said (via Entertainment Weekly). "We're going to double down with the things that resonated with people in season 5 — the dark, gritty, really grounded storytelling, but we are going to see a really different Oliver Queen. We're looking forward to telling some very different kinds of stories with Oliver."

It was also revealed at SDCC that Michael Emerson has been tapped to play a recurring role in the new season. Emerson is known for his work on "Person of Interest" and "Lost." And while his character has not been officially announced, it was speculated that he will portray Cayden James, the leader of hacktivist group Helix. However, other sites (IMDb included) say he will be playing the role of Richard Dragon.

"Arrow" season 6 will premiere on Oct. 12 on The CW.

Watch the SDCC trailer below: