'Arrow' Season 6 Cast News: Katie Cassidy Expresses Interest in Black Siren–White Canary Battle

Facebook/CWArrow Featured in the image is Katy Cassidy's Black Canary.

"Arrow" season 6 is still a few months away, but spoilers say that apart from the season having completely different tone from the previous ones, it is also going to explore the history of one of the show's villains.

At the San Diego Comic-Con last month, Comic Book Resources caught up Arrowverse star Katie Cassidy. She was asked whether the backstory and the different sides of her current character, Earth-2 Laurel Lance, a.k.a Black Siren, would be explored soon in the upcoming season of The CW's "Arrow."

"I think that we're going to be able to learn more and more about Black Siren and Black Siren's backstory," she told the publication.

"I think there are some chances of redemption for her. I do think she's just very damaged, and in terms of backstory what I've sort of done — and this may or may not line up to what the writers end up writing — but her and her father were kidnapped when she was 14 and she was forced to watch him burn to death," she continued.

She added that Black Siren made it her life's mission to find her father's killer.

When asked if there is a chance that viewers are going to see Black Siren battle it out with White Canary, played by Cassidy's on-screen sister, Caity Lotz, who currently stars in another Arrowverse series titled "DC's Legends of Tomorrow," it looks like she is very much open to the crossover idea.

"Absolutely. I love working with Caity Lotz," she said, and even revealed that she asked executive producer Marc Guggenheim if there was any possibility for Earth-2 Laurel to have a face-to-face encounter with Earth-1 Laurel, her doppelganger who is already dead. She thought this would be interesting.

As to how it is going to turn out or if there is any chance at all for it to happen, fans will have to wait and see.

In other news, it looks like Manu Bennett's Slade Wilson, a.k.a. Deathstroke, has survived the Lian Yu blast in the "Arrow" season 5 finale as new spoilers say that the character will be reunited with his long lost son very soon.

It can be recalled that Oliver Queen, who is also known as Green Arrow (Stephen Amell), promised his friend Slade that he will help him find his son. Who could it be?

"Arrow" season 6 premieres Thursday, Oct. 12, at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.