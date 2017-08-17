'Arrow' Season 6 Latest News: Kirk Acevedo Gets Cast as Villain Richard Dragon

Facebook/CWArrow A promotional image for The CW's "Arrow" television series.

When "Arrow" returns for its sixth season this fall, viewers are going to see new villains that will challenge Stephen Amell's Green Arrow and his team.

During the "Arrow" panel last month at San Diego Comic-Con, executive producer Marc Guggenheim teased that the new season is going to introduce a new main villain from the comics, Richard Dragon.

Now, Deadline reports that the actor for the part has been chosen. "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes" actor Kirk Acevedo has been cast as Ricardo Diaz, which is one of the identities Dragon will be taking on.

He is described to be an ex-convict who has just been released from prison. However, it is said that he went behind bars for crimes that he did not commit.

As he goes back to the outside world, he becomes hell-bent on taking over the criminal underworld of Star City. Armed with combat skills from years of living in the streets, Diaz has yet to face an enemy that is able to beat him.

With psychotic villain Prometheus (Josh Segarra) gone, will Oliver Queen, who is also known as Green Arrow, finally be free of all the mind games? What will this new villain bring to the table?

However, according to Screen Rant, Acevedo's character will not be the only villain to shake up Star City in the upcoming season of "Arrow."

Michael Emerson has also been reportedly cast as a major villain, but his character name is yet to be revealed.

In other news, the relationship between Oliver and Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) is going to be in a good place in the upcoming season, assuming she has survived the Lian Yu explosion in the season 5 finale.

Amell told Digital Spy, "Their relationship is in a decent place, they're good, assuming she survives! Taking for granted some things, they're in a good spot."

Does this mean the fans' favorite on-screen couple are finally getting back together? Rickards revealed that what the fans to see on the show could have a great effect on its storyline.

"There obviously are creative juices fuelling the story," she told the publication. "But I feel like we're so grateful to have such dedicated fans – not only dedicated, but involved. So six seasons in, I really do feel like we go by demand at this point," she added.

"Arrow" season 6 premieres on Thursday, Oct. 12, at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.