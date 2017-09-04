'Arrow' Season 6 News: New Trailer Shows Wicked Black Siren

Facebook/CWArrow Black Siren will be back in the next season of "Arrow."

There is no stopping Black Siren (Katie Cassidy) as she attempts to destroy Star City and its resident green vigilante in the upcoming season of "Arrow."

Executive producers Wendy Mericle and Marc Guggenheim recently talked about the roster of villains they have planned for the new installment. In an interview via Comic Book Movie, they teased that aside from the team of adversaries led by Richard Dragon (Kirk Acevedo), Oliver (Stephen Amell) will have to fight the Earth-2 counterpart of his friend Laurel Lance (Cassidy). The Black Siren will reportedly have a huge effect on Oliver's peace of mind because of their history as friends.

"There's going to be a team of villains this season but one of the biggest ones we'll see, [and] we'll see her from the beginning, is Black Siren. We're very excited to have Katie [Cassidy] back on the show and it's a great villain because it really speaks to the emotional state of everyone on the show, particularly with respect to Oliver because it's an old friend coming back to do some evil. So, it's going to have some resonance," Mericle teased.

It definitely does not seem like the Black Siren will join the good side soon, as the new teaser showed her fighting the metahuman Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy). The new Black Canary was seen doing her best to stop the enemy, but the Black Siren appeared to be too powerful for her.

Meanwhile, Deathstroke (Manu Bennett) is set to return in season 6. The actor recently posted a photo of himself on Instagram while wearing the villain's full costume. It has been previously teased that the first half of the new season would feature Slade Wilson and his sorry state after working with Team Arrow to defeat Adrian Chase, aka Prometheus (Josh Segarra).

"Arrow" season 6 will air on Thursday, Oct. 12, at 9 p.m. EDT on the CW.