'Arrow' Season 6 Plot News: Producer Teases Island Flashback in Next Season's Premiere

Fans of the DC TV series "Arrow" will get another chance to see a set of flashback scenes in the show for the final time when the show returns from its hiatus and airs its sixth season later this year.

(Photo: Facebook/CWArrow)A promotional photo of The CW’s TV series “Arrow.”

Following the finale of the show's fifth season last week, which closed the plot of Oliver Queen's (Stephen Amell) lost five years on Lian Yu, it was initially believed that the TV series will no longer feature flashbacks in the next episodes to come. However, it looks like there will be one final flashback sequence in the season 6 premiere of the series.

Speaking with Access Hollywood, "Arrow" executive producer Marc Guggenheim revealed that they are coming up with a way to explore more of Lian Yu just a few moments before it came apart in the last portion of the show's fifth season finale.

"If you take me literally, at my word, yes, back to the island." Guggenheim said.

The producer, however, refrained from disclosing any further details on what fans of the show could expect from this particular sequence that is being planned. He also mentioned that he is not permanently closing the door on filming flashback sequences if the narrative requires it. But if that happens, these sequences will not be as prominent as they were in the previous years.

"Last year, when we sort of realized we're going to go past Season 5, we basically made a collective decision that Season 5 would be the final year of flashbacks," Guggenheim said, according to Screen Rant. "Next year, in Season 6, what we'll end up doing is we'll do some episodes without any sort of flashbacks," he added.

He added, "We've [also] established over the first four seasons of proof of concept that we can do flashback stories that don't involve what I call the island narrative, even when he's not on the island."

"Arrow" is expected to return for its season sometime in the fall on The CW.