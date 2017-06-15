'Arrow' Season 6 Release Date, Plot Rumors: Possible Villains to Appear Next Installment

Now that the release date for "Arrow" season 6 has been revealed, fans have started to ask other plot-related questions such as who are the possible villains to debut in the show's next installment.

Facebook/CWArrowA promotional photo of The CW’s TV series “Arrow.”

"Arrow" is an action crime TV series from The CW which mainly features a DC Comics' character who is superhero/vigilante Green Arrow by night and city mayor Oliver Queen by day. He is portrayed by actor Stephen Amell.

A few months away from the premiere of season 6, several reports have listed a few suggestions on who could be the next villain that Green Arrow might have to deal with, and the list includes Joseph Wilson, Red Star, Komodo and Killer Moth.

It can be recalled that when "Arrow" season 5 concluded last May 24, Oliver was seen talking to Slade Wilson, aka Deathstroke (Manu Bennett), where the mayor handed the latter several documents that tell all there is to know about his son Joseph "Joe" Wilson. Comicbook argued this is almost a confirmation that viewers are bound to see more of this character on "Arrow" season 6.

In the comics, Joe acquired the metahuman powers his father has. However, he and his mother Adeline had rough times due to Deathstroke's real identity, and Joe discovered his own abilities while trying to rescue her.

It is also possible that fans might have not seen the last of the plot related to Oliver's involvement in killing Konstantin Kovar (Dolph Lundgren). And if this story is going to be continued, it will likely involve Konstantin's son seeking to avenge his father's death.

Red Star, Konstantin's son, was introduced in the comics as a superhero born during Russia's Communist era. He later on joined the Teen Titans. He is known to possess superhuman speed and strength plus the ability to fly. His power is rooted from alien energy mutation that has also allowed him to produce fire-like energy from his body.

On the other hand, reports speculated that Simon Lacroix, aka Komodo (Matt Ward), could also emerge as the main bad guy in season 6, especially since he has what it takes to be that character. Komodo has already appeared before in "Arrow" but his stint was only for a short period. However, his time in season 3 has been one of the hardest periods that Green Arrow had to go through.

Another possible character to appear in "Arrow" season 6 is Killer Moth. While he is one of the least familiar villains in the DC Comics universe, the way the character was written in the comics can provide a new approach for "Arrow" since he is known to perform several gimmicks when giving Green Arrow a hard time. He can also be a vicious assistant to the next main bad guy in the show, just like how he is in print.

"Arrow" season 6 will premiere on Thursday, Oct. 12, at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.