'Arrow' Season 6 Spoilers: Black Canary Gets a Love Interest

(Photo: The CW) A promotional still from the "Arrow" season 5 finale.

"Arrow" will fully flesh out the character of Dinah also known as the new Black Canary (Juliana Harkavy) in season 6. In fact, the Team Arrow member will even get a love interest come the show's return.

This is what executive producer Wendy Mericle teased in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. When asked about a potential romance for Dinah, she said:

I would say yes for that, but I'm not going to tell you with who, because that's a fun story we're very excited about.

While she plays coy as to who Dinah will get cozy with in "Arrow" season 6, Mericle emphasized that it will not be Diggle (David Ramsey), saying "That's what's so much fun."

Dinah has opened up to Diggle about losing the man she loves and has been blaming herself ever since, unable to move on from the tragedy.

However, with all that's happened, it appears that she is finally ready to start anew in "Arrow" season 6. With whom, fans will just have to wait and see.

Apart from her love life, Dinah will also have to deal with the greater presence of Black Siren (Katie Cassidy), who is not expected to let go of the fact that she is the doppelganger of the fallen original Black Canary.

In another chat with Entertainment Weekly, Mericle said that Black Siren is "probably not going to like very much" the fact that Dinah is now officially the new Black Canary. She explains:

I mean, I don't know how much research she's done about her Earth-1 Laurel, but I would have to say that I think there's going to be some sparks flying there.

Of course, suiting up as Black Canary already comes with its set of risks not counting Black Siren's threat and a blooming romance. After all, Dinah works as a cop too. Mericle teased that taking on the mantle "is going to be a big thing" for Team Arrow.

How is she going to balance that? How is she going to keep that secret? How is she going to live her life and still fight crime at night? We really wanted the team to explore a lot of the questions that Oliver explored in season 1. That's what we'll be trying to focus in on in season 6.

"Arrow" season 6 premieres Thursday, Oct. 12, at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.