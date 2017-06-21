'Arrow' Season 6 Spoilers: Black Siren to Return as Next Big Bad?

Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy), aka Black Siren, will return to make problems for Oliver (Stephen Amell) in the upcoming season of "Arrow."

Facebook/CWArrowBlack Siren will return in the next season of "Arrow."

According to spoilers, the villain from Earth 2 will be back to finish what she started in the new installment.

In the show's previous season, Black Siren arrived and helped Chase (Josh Segarra) in his fight against Team Arrow. Prometheus had succeeded with his plans of blowing up the island and trapping Oliver's friends. The green vigilante could only gaze at the blast, horrified, while holding on to his little son. Oliver's terrible fate is expected to continue in season 6, this time, with the probability of fighting without some of his colleagues. Speculations are rife that at least two members of the squad will die.

Meanwhile, though Black Siren is confirmed to be back, there is no guarantee that she will be the next big bad. At the moment, fans are theorizing about the potential list of villains that Oliver will face in the upcoming season. Black Siren will only be one of the enemies who will dare bring chaos to Star City.

In the meantime, the recent experience will reportedly change Oliver's personality in the show. Amell hinted in a previous appearance at the London Heroes & Villains Fan Fest that his character would start prioritizing the safety of his son, William (Jack Moore). Samantha (Anna Hopkins) may be one of the casualties in the explosion, making Oliver the sole guardian for the boy.

"I do like playing a character who has flaws, for sure, because that's what makes us interesting. I haven't talked with the producers a lot about Season 6. One of the things that I did say though, based on everything that's happened this year... it would be nice to see someone else act irrational and brick-headed... [instead of] saying immediately I want to handle things by myself. Oliver has to have learned that's not always the right way... it's important that next year, he's learned those lessons," Amell explained to the audience at the event.

"Arrow" season 6 is expected to return on Oct. 12.