'Arrow' Season 6 Spoilers: Black Siren's Motives Regarding Oliver To Be Revealed

Facebook/CWArrow Black Siren will be back in the next season of "Arrow."

Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy), aka Black Siren, and her secret motives for hunting down Oliver (Stephen Amell) will be revealed in the upcoming season of "Arrow."

In a recent interview with ComicBook, Cassidy spoke about her villainous character and stated that the new installment will feature most of Black Siren's past. The Earth-2 version of Laurel will be back to continue her mission of taking down the Green Arrow. Back in her world, Oliver is already dead. The fans are curious to know what truly happened between them to make her behave like that. Although her character is very much an antagonist in season 6, Cassidy revealed that there is still hope for Black Siren.

"Yes, I think the more we learn about her backstory and what her relationship was like with Oliver, absolutely. I think it will make sense in the end and not necessarily make her as bad of a person. You might be like 'Oh, okay that makes sense.' Yes, I do think we'll know more," Cassidy said.

She added: "Yes, I do think there's a chance at redemption for her. I think there will be people who understand when she has the opportunity and once we learn what she's gone through, why she is the way that she is.

Cassidy said that once people understand where she is coming from, they would see that she still has her good side intact. Whatever forced Black Siren to act the way she does seems to be stemming from her tormented past.

Meanwhile, aside from keeping Black Siren at bay, Oliver will be busy trying to win back his son's trust in season 6. Spoilers indicate that William (Jack Moore) will have trouble believing that his father will not hurt him. The little boy will apparently have a recurring dream that Oliver is the bad guy.

"Arrow" season 6 will air on Thursday, Oct. 12, at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.