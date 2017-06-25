'Arrow' Season 6 Spoilers: EP Teases That Season 5 Cliffhanger Is More than Just Who Survives and Who Does Not

"Arrow" season 6 ended with a huge cliffhanger, putting the lives of the members of Team Arrow, Black Siren (Katie Cassidy),Deathstroke (Manu Bennett), Nyssa (Katrina Law), Captain Boomerang (Nick Tarabay) and Malcolm Merlyn (John Barrowman) up in the air.

(Photo: The CW)A promotional still from the "Arrow" season 5 finale.

While majority of the cast members have already signed on to return, fans are not worried about the heroes not making it out of the explosion.

However, executive producer Marc Guggenheim warned in an interview with Superhero Insider that viewers should not view the result of the destruction of Lian Yu as black and white in "Arrow" season 6.

"A lot of the discussion that we've had and a lot of the discussion we've seen online is very binary — people either live or they'll die," the EP said.

"There are other consequences that can come out of what happened at the end of [the episode]. While everyone is focused on one thing, you know us on Arrow — we may be doing something else," Guggenheim went on to say.

He did not elaborate more on that, but from the looks of it, the characters will not escape the destruction unscathed and will have to live with whatever it does to them come "Arrow" season 6.

Guggenheim also took to Twitter to tease the involvement of Black Canary (Cassidy) in the new season of the DC Comics adaptation.

He shared a production art featuring the costume of the fallen character as it is displayed in the Arrow cave. Green Arrow (Stephen Amell) can be seen behind it.

Production art starting to come in for Arrow Season 6… pic.twitter.com/o5plFHFkcs — Marc Guggenheim (@mguggenheim) June 23, 2017

It is unclear as to what this will be, but speculations have it that it will be some sort of memorial to Laurel. With Cassidy a series regular in "Arrow" season 6, it could be that not only will she be back as Black Siren, she might also slip back into the Black Canary costume.

"Arrow" season 6 premieres Thursday, Oct. 12 on The CW.