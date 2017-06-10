'Arrow' Season 6 Spoilers: Helix Story to Be Further Explored

Fans have not seen the last of the hacktivist organization Helix in "Arrow" as season 6 of the series will feature a storyline involving Felicity's (Emily Bett Rickards) shady posse.

(Photo: The CW)A promotional still from "Arrow" season 6.

In the previous season, Felicity was recruited by Helix, who provided her the information she needed on Prometheus (Josh Segarra) among many others, in exchange for her help.

While they already let her go after practically using her for their endgame, which is to free superhacker Cayden James, the leader of Helix being held by A.R.G.U.S., "Arrow" season 6 will zero back in on the organization.

"Helix's status is very much a dangling thread, and we don't like to leave those hanging around," showrunner Wendy Mericle revealed to TVLine.

"It'd be a great, sort of built-in story for Felicity to revisit these people, who are not very happy with her, let's be honest. We left that open-ended on purpose, for sure," she went on to say.

The previous season of the series did not tie everything they introduced in a bow. Apart from the identity of Vigilante, which will be addressed in "Arrow" season 6, Helix was also one that remained shrouded in mystery by the end of the season.

What has many wondering is Cayden James himself, whose hacking expertise was a major threat to A.R.G.U.S. enough for them to justify locking him up without due process.

He was caught hacking their transponder and was described by Lyla (Audrey Marie Anderson) as someone who is "20 times greater than [Edward Snowden]."

There is no telling what Helix has planned now that they have their leader back, but fans are hoping that Cayden's face will be uncovered come "Arrow" season 6.

Additionally, since Team Arrow was so caught up with Adrian Chase, they did not get a chance to fully talk about Felicity working with them in the first place.

"Arrow" season 6 premieres on Thursday, Oct. 12 on The CW.