'Arrow' Season 6 Spoilers: How Will Oliver and William's Relationship Change?

When Oliver Queen, a.k.a. the Green Arrow (Stephen Amell), returns for an all-new season, it will have ample focus on the father and son relationship between the superhero and William, as he just learned that his dad is the masked vigilante.

Speaking to attendees of the Portland Heroes & Villains Fan Fest, Amell revealed that season 6 explores this new dynamic. Perhaps it will be about how William's finding out the truth about Oliver's identity will affect his perception of his estranged father. Although the manner in which this relationship will progress remains unclear, Amell is already looking forward to play the dad role.

Amell shared, "So there's a lot of interesting layers and dynamics. I'm just excited to have to teach him a lesson. As a father, Oliver will definitely try to be better than what he's been as a person... So hopefully he can be a good example for William."

Furthermore, the actor hopes that starting next season, Oliver will start acting like the character from the comic books. Amell hopes that this superhero will finally learn to become socially conscious, given that season 5 ended with his teammates' lives in jeopardy.

To recap the season finale, Prometheus detonated the explosives he strategically placed around the island of Lian Yu. The Green Arrow could do nothing more than watch his former home go up in flames with his dear friends trapped on the island. So far, Oliver and William are the confirmed survivors.

Amell told attendees that he might find the character uninteresting if he fails to pick up a few lessons from season 5.

The Portland Heroes & Villains Fan Fest took place last June 24 and June 25 at the Oregon Convention Center.

"Arrow" returns for its sixth season on Oct. 12 on The CW. All-new episodes will air Thursdays at 8 p.m. EDT.