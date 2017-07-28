'Arrow' Season 6 Spoilers: Oliver Deals With William's Trust Issues

Facebook/CWArrow Oliver takes care of William in the next season of "Arrow."

Oliver (Stephen Amell) must convince his son, William (Jack Moore), that he is not a bad guy in the upcoming season of "Arrow."

According to TV Guide, the short teaser for the new installment reveals William's growing distrust with his father following the events of last season's finale. Father and son were able to escape the island prior to the blast that almost wiped out everything in its path. William's mother may be one of the casualties. If this is true, it means that Oliver is now the sole guardian of his son and is mainly responsible for his upbringing. Unfortunately, parenting will not be easy for him. William is having nightmares and he thinks the scary guy in his dreams is Oliver.

Aside from the tension between father and son, the promo also provides a glimpse of what to expect in the next season. Viewers are still wondering who will end up surviving the Lian Yu explosion. Deathstroke (Manu Bennett) certainly looks alive and well, while the rest of Team Arrow's fate hangs in the balance. There is no hint whatsoever that Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards), Thea (Willa Holland) and Quentin (Paul Blackthorne) are safe. Meanwhile, Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) and Black Siren (Katie Cassidy) are set to tackle their differences via a sword-to-sword combat. It will be interesting to see who will win between them.

Season 6 will see the arrival of new villains in town. Executive producer Wendy Mericle recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly about their plans for Oliver's new nemesis. She also hinted that old enemies would return to settle scores with the green vigilante.

"As usual, every season we want to try to up the stakes and do something different. This will be something we've never seen before. The villain will be hopefully as dynamic and as interesting as the ones we've had in the past. These people, or this person, won't just be somebody that's a thorn in Oliver's side, but it'll effect the whole team personally and very directly," the EP teased.

When asked if Cayden James and Helix were the ones being referred to, she said: "You never know. They are still in the wind. We don't like to leave those threads dangling."

"Arrow" season 6 will air on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.