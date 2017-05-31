'Arrow' Season 6 Spoilers: Oliver Prioritizes Son Over Vigilante Work

Oliver (Stephen Amell) may opt to be a full-time father to his son, William (Jack Moore), in the upcoming season of Arrow."

Facebook/CWArrowOliver takes care of William in the next season of "Arrow."

In last season's finale, a huge explosion rocked Star City as Chase (Josh Segarra) set off some explosives. Oliver and William were safe on a getaway boat, but the same could not be said for the rest of the characters.

Oliver feared for the well-being of Team Arrow, while the little boy was worried if his mother survived the blast. If Samantha (Anna Hopkins) is dead, Oliver will be forced to take custody of William.

Recently, Amell hinted that the theme of the new season is family. Does this mean he will take his responsibility as a father more seriously than before?

Amell recently told fans at the London Heroes & Villains Fan Fest that his character is "more equipped" to be a dad to William than he thinks. He said Oliver would likely do a good job raising the boy and that it would be interesting to see how their relationship would change due to circumstances they could not avoid. The actor also revealed that there might be some huge changes in the green vigilante in season 6. According to him, the time has come for Oliver to be more mature and to refrain from making hasty decisions. Perhaps being the only remaining parent of William will change him for the better.

"I do like playing a character who has flaws, for sure, because that's what makes us interesting. I haven't talked with the producers a lot about Season 6. One of the things that I did say though, based on everything that's happened this year... it would be nice to see someone else act irrational and brick-headed... [instead of] saying immediately I want to handle things by myself. Oliver has to have learned that's not always the right way... it's important that next year, he's learned those lessons," Amell explained to the audience at the event.

"Arrow" season 6 is rumored to air in October.