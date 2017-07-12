'Arrow' Season 6 Spoilers: Oliver to Ally With Slade for New Missions

Facebook/CWArrow Slade will return in the new season of "Arrow."

Slade Wilson (Manu Bennett), aka Deathstroke, will return as Oliver's (Stephen Amell) "frenemy" in the upcoming season of "Arrow."

It was announced recently that Bennett would reprise his role as the pesky villain who has spent quite a long time holed up on Lian Yu. During the previous season's finale, Oliver went to see him and asked for his help to take down Chase (Josh Segarra), aka Prometheus. According to TV Guide, their alliance will continue in season 6, at least until Slade goes after Oliver's neck. The former is definitely set to make the latter's life difficult in season 6, but not until they have worked with each other for several missions.

Oliver certainly needs help now that Team Arrow has been compromised. Most of the members were on the island when it blew up due to the bombs Chase had strategically placed in the area and spoilers indicate that at least two characters will die in the explosion.

One of the names appears to be that of Oliver's ex Samantha (Anna Hopkins). It has been teased that the green vigilante will become the sole guardian of their son, William (Jack Moore), if Samantha really turns out to be dead.

Executive producer Marc Guggenheim warned fans, though, that it is best to wait for the airing of the new season to see who is alive or not. He said anything could still happen and that there might be some surprising news ahead of the big reveal. Does this mean one or two fan favorites will not survive?

"I know everyone is trying to determine who survives, who dies, what is the result of the cliffhanger based upon people's contractual status, and I would say that's not necessarily a good idea. ... Just because they were series regulars did not mean that everyone came out of that cliffhanger alive," the EP teased via Entertainment Weekly.

"Arrow" season 6 is expected to return on Oct. 12.