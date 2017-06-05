'Arrow' Season 6 Spoilers: One More Flashback, Theme Teased

"Arrow" season 6 is yet to leave the past behind, as flashbacks could still be featured in the next chapter of the story of Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell).

Executive producer Marc Guggenheim revealed to Access Hollywood that the premiere of the new season will take fans "back to the island."

As fans know, the "Arrow" came full circle in the season ender by showing the events prior to Oliver being saved from the island as shown in the pilot.

The flashback scenes on the season 5 finale were meant to be the last for the series as many were not really thrilled about the idea of them being integrated into the show in the first place.

Despite teasing that "Arrow" season 6 is not done with flashbacks just yet, Guggenheim hinted in the same interview that such scenes will be no more in the new season.

"We were in the room yesterday and we were going through the flashbacks and we got to the final beat of the flashbacks, I turned to all the writers and said 'Oh my God, we're done,'" the executive producer said.

What this could simply mean is that the "Arrow" season 6 premiere will simply take fans back to Lian Yu once again to reveal the fate of the characters after Prometheus (Josh Segarra) blows the island up.

Team Arrow along with Deathstroke (Manu Bennett), Nyssa Al Ghul (Katrina Law), Black Siren (Katie Cassidy) and others were still on the island, apparently trapped with no means to leave it.

Of course, fans can expect Oliver's beloved crew to survive save for Bennett's and Law's characters, whose fates are still up in the air in the new season.

"Arrow" season 6 will simply show what was happening on the island while Oliver confronted Chase, who had his son William (Jack Moore) hostage. After that, it should go on with no more flashbacks to Lian Yu.

As for what to expect in "Arrow" season 6 as far as the story goes, Amell revealed to the audience at the Heroes and Villains Fan Fest in London that it will focus on family.