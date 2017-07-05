'Arrow' Season 6 Spoilers: Who Among the Squad Members Will Not Survive?

Facebook/CWArrow People will die in the next season of "Arrow."

Oliver (Stephen Amell) will deal with the pain of losing one or two of his friends in the upcoming season of "Arrow."

Executive producer Marc Guggenheim confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that there would be casualties in the fiery explosion that took place in last season's finale. When Chase (Josh Segarra), aka Prometheus, killed himself, he set off the bombs he arranged all over the island. Oliver and his son, William (Jack Moore), were safely on their getaway boat, but the same thing could not be said for the rest of Team Arrow. They were at the middle of the kill zone and one or more of them could be dead. Guggenheim hinted, though, that anything could still happen.

"I know everyone is trying to determine who survives, who dies, what is the result of the cliffhanger based upon people's contractual status, and I would say that's not necessarily a good idea. The example I like to point to is that was true in Walking Dead. They had a season finale similar where you had a group of characters, all of whom were series regulars, in a dire situation at the end of their season. Just because they were series regulars did not mean that everyone came out of that cliffhanger alive," the EP teased.

Meanwhile, one of the villains confirmed for season 6 is Earth 2's Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy), aka Black Siren. Although Chase is already gone, the female antagonist will return to finish her fight against the green vigilante. Oliver should be careful, as Black Siren is determined to take him down. Since the hero is expected to grieve over his friends' death, there is no better time for the villainess to attack. Black Siren may even target William. It has been teased that Oliver will prioritize the safety of his son above all. There is a good chance that Samantha (Anna Hopkins) will be one of the casualties in the explosion. If this happens, William's guardian will automatically be his father.

"Arrow" season 6 is expected to return on Oct. 12.