'Arrow' Season 6 Spoilers: Who Will Survive?

The last time viewers saw Team Arrow was when everyone's lives were put at risk. Although there will definitely be a number of casualties, there is still a thread of hope for the superhero's team.

Facebook/CWArrow Black Siren will be back on the next season of "Arrow."

Speaking to the attendees of the summer 2017 TV Critics Association (TCA) press tour, "Arrow" executive producer Marc Guggenheim shared a few details about last season's cliffhanger.

"The whole idea behind the cliffhanger is that there are consequences to the explosions on the Island that affect Oliver and affect the surviving members of his team. Spoiler alert: we didn't kill off everyone except for Oliver and one person," Guggenheim said.

When asked to drop specific names, he was hesitant to give out any information. But he later on proceeded to confirm that Laurel a.k.a. Black Siren (Katie Cassidy) and Dinah a.k.a. Black Canary (Juliana Harkavy) survived.

The exec confirmed that there will still be a Team Arrow, but the more important question is, who will be its members. And how exactly will that brush with death traumatize them?

According to Guggenheim, they, too, will have to face the consequences of their decision to play around with such a plot.

The sixth season has yet to premiere, but the exec revealed that they are already coming up with ideas for a seventh installment. At the event, he shared that the team behind "Arrow" has always knew the endpoint of the show. And that even though season 6 could be its last, they will work their way toward their desired end goal.

"Arrow" season 6 premieres on Thursday, Oct. 12, on The CW. Fans of the DC superheroes should look forward to more crossovers when the show returns with a brand-new season.

As revealed at Comic-Con International, which took place late last month, there will be a four-series crossover among The CW-DC shows.

More updates should roll out soon.