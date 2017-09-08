'Arrow' Season 6 Updates: Series to Feature a Topical Episode on Black Lives Matter

Facebook/Arrow "Arrow" season 6 premieres this October 12.

While the upcoming season 6 of "Arrow" is expected to reveal who perished and who survived on Lian Yu after Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) watched the island burst into flames, DC series on The CW is also set to tackle one sensitive topic: Black Lives Matter.

The season 5 finale of "Arrow" is considered to be one of the best from the DC series as it featured Prometheus/Adrian (Josh Segarra) blowing up Lian Yu, the remote island where Oliver Queen was once stranded. As some of the Team Arrow members of Oliver and their enemies were on the island when it went up in flames, it is already a given that "Arrow" will reveal who survived and perished when it returns for its next season.

However, it has been learned that, apart from revealing the possible survivors in its season 6, "Arrow" season 6 will also feature another topical episode. To recall, the "Spectre of the Gun" episode of the series in its previous season tackled the gun control issue, where, in the end, Oliver successfully appeased both opposing parties without really revealing his real stand on the controversial topic. When "Arrow" returns for its season 6, though, it will offer another equally controversial topical episode: Black Lives Matter.

"Last year we introduced the idea of doing one topical episode per season. Last year we did gun violence; this year we're going to do another topical episode as well. I really want to tackle Black Lives Matter, and I have a story idea for that, but where exactly that gets slotted -- we just have a range, because we like to give ourselves a little bit of flexibility," revealed "Arrow" showrunner Marc Guggenheim in an interview with Collider.

While it remains unclear how the said episode will pan out, it is already expected that it will be nothing short of exciting. With the show featuring an actor who was once a real-life cop Quentin Lance (Paul Blackthorne) and two men of color cast members Diggle (David Ramsey) and Curtis (Echo Kellum), it will be interesting to see who the writers will portray as evil and good.

"Arrow" returns to The CW for its season 6 on Oct. 12.