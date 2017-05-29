'Arrow' Star Stephen Amell Shows Off Skills on 'American Ninja Warrior'

If there's one thing that fans love about "American Ninja Warrior," it's the fact that it tests the limits of the human body. Of course, training and ample preparation play a part in one's performance in the popular show but it's always nice to see that anyone who has enough will, drive, strength and wits can complete the famed obstacle course.

Facebook/CWArrow Promotional picture for the TV series "Arrow."

In a recent episode, "American Ninja Warrior" brought a treat to "Arrow" fans when the green-hooded Oliver Queen played by Stephen Amell took up the challenge. Frequently portrayed to be working out in almost every episode of "Arrow," Amell proves to fans that his muscles are not just for show.

According to a report by Inquirer, Amell exceeded expectations when he was able to utilize his agility and technique in breezing through six obstacles — a feat that "American Ninja Warrior" viewers had only seen from Olympian gold medalist, Ashton Eaton. The NBC series' celebrity edition aimed to make a contribution for Red Nose Day by helping children in poverty all over the world. Amell and other celebrities were able to raise an estimated $35 million for charity.

Probably compelled by adrenaline, "Arrow" actor Amell was actually motivated to complete another course even when celebrities were only required to complete one. However, he wasn't so lucky when he fell into the water after the infamous salmon ladder. Regardless, his performance on "American Ninja Warrior" just goes to show that he works out on and off screen.

"Arrow" is a series that focuses on Oliver, who is the son of a billionaire. He lost his father when the luxury yacht they were on sank. He disappeared for five years before returning as a changed man, switching from being a billionaire playboy to a vigilante. Given the similarities of the storyline to that of "Batman," Amell has often teased that he wants an "Arrow" movie with his cousin, Robbie Amell, playing as Batman, as reported by Comicbook.

Considering his physique and the storylines of "Arrow" and "Batman," fans fervently hope that someday, the clash between the two fictional characters will happen.