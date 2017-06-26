Arrowverse Crossover Spoilers: What to Expect in Next Big Meetup of Heroes

The next time the Green Arrow (Stephen Amell), The Flash (Grant Gustin), Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and the Legends team up, the stakes will be higher.

This is what Arrowverse executive producer Marc Guggenheim teased during a chat with Superhero Insider for Entertainment Weekly about this year's crossover among "Arrow," "The Flash," "Supergirl" and "Legends of Tomorrow."

"Every year we feel the pressure and I do feel like each crossover has topped the previous one. Topping last year's [crossover] is a high bar; if for no other reason than what do you do that is bigger than aliens?"

The Dominators that attacked Central City in the "Invasion" crossover proved to be quite the adversary and the havoc they engineered definitely made for some epic action and story. However, Guggenheim teases that they have "very, very exciting ideas" for the crossover this year.

Although he admitted that it will be quite a feat to do something bigger than what the last crossover has achieved. The EP remembered his co-showrunner Greg Berlanti saying early in the process of putting last year's crossover that "there's probably no way to get bigger than aliens."

"So the best way to make this year's crossover especially epic is, if you can't increase the bombast, increase the emotional stakes and the emotional pay-offs. A very oblique comment on where our heads are at for this season."

While it is meant to be a four-way crossover, "Invasion" did not see much involvement in "Supergirl" as it only kicked off the story in the final moments of the episode.

This year's Arrowverse crossover, however, is expected to fully immerse the story in National City, which means that more characters from the series might be part of the action.

At the moment, "Arrow," "The Flash," "Supergirl" and "Legends of Tomorrow" are on a break and will all be back this October on The CW.